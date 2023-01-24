MURIC Tells Federal Gov’t To Ban Portable’s ‘Kuku Do Ritual’ Album





The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the latest album by controversial street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as ‘Portable’, titled ‘Kuku Do Ritual’

for having the potential to encourage ritual killing and mislead Nigerian youth.

MURIC, an Islamic human rights organisation, also urged the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and other relevant government agencies and organisation to ban the body of work, which it described as an assault on Nigerian and African values.

MURIC’s statement was released on Monday, January 23, 2023 by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads: “Popular pop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, has released a new album under the title ‘Kuku Do Ritual’ in which part of the lyrics say, ‘Kuku do ritual. If you do ritual you go die. If you no do ritual you go die. Kuku do ritual’.

“We find this song disgusting, detestable and egregious. It is a brazen assault on Nigerian and African values. Portable’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper