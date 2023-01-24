No Saint Among The Presidential Hopefuls!





A few weeks to the 2023 general elections, the political atmosphere is heightened by accusations and counter accusations of corruption by the two leading political parties.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are being pilloried.

It was the APC that fired the first salvo. About a week ago, the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization called for the arrest and prosecution of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar for alleged money laundering and a breach of the penal and criminal code.

The organisation made the call during a press conference in Abuja, maintaining that Atiku does not enjoy any immunity. Addressing newsmen, the heads of media directorates of the organisation Dele Alake, Festus Keyamo, Bayo Onanuga, Femi Fani-Kayode, and Idris Mohammed, also urged Atiku to resign his candidature and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper