Old Naira Notes: Lawyers, Ethnic Youth Leaders Hail Buhari, Emefiele’s Insistence On Jan 31 Deadline





Ethnic Youth leaders and Lawyers have hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for insisting on the January 31, 2023 deadline for the old N200, N500 and 1,000 currency notes to cease to be legal tenders in the country.

The CBN Governor on Tuesday reiterated the CBN’s stance after the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja.

Emefiele insisted that there was no going back on the January 31 deadline, adding that enough time had been given to Nigerians to swap their old Naira notes for new redesigned ones.

The groups, in a joint statement on Tuesday, signed by leader of Arewa Youths, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, while supporting the CBN’s decision, said that kidnapping and ransom-taking had reduced since the three higher banknotes were redesigned.

According to the groups, Buhari and Emefiele have shown capacity to stand for public interest despite pressure from looters of common treasury.

The groups opined…





Source: Leadership Newspaper