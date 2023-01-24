Rivers Safer With Fubara As My Successor – Wike





Rivers State governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has assured that Rivers State will be safer in the hands of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

The governor said both the PDP governorship candidate and his deputy are seasoned technocrats with requisite experience about the workings of government, and have the capability to consolidate on the gains made already while continuing in the same development trajectory.

Wike spoke yesterday at the Kelechi Nwogu Legacy Stadium, venue of the campaign flag-off rally of the Rivers State PDP for Omuma local government area of the state.

He recalled that when he asked Omuma people to vote for him as governor in 2015 and 2019, he made promises that have all been fulfilled in terms of delivering of development projects to the area.

Wike said he has come back to ask for electoral support from them for Fubara because it will secure more infrastructural development for them.

Source: Leadership Newspaper