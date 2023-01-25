Africa Plus Partners Lists Carbon Mitigation Fund On NGX





Nigeria’s infrastructure investment managers, Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited, has announced the introduction of the first carbon + (ESG- Focussed) naira denominated infrastructure fund, Africa Infra Fund 1, on the Nigerian exchange (NGX).

According to Africa Plus Partners Nigeria Limited, its memorandum listing of 17,439 units on the floors of the NGX follows all necessary approvals by the NGX on January 18, 2023 to list its premier Fund – Africa Infra Plus Fund I (AIPF I), on the NGX.

Speaking with the media after the customary closing gong at the NGX on Tuesday, Africa Plus Partners’ Chairman, Anhad Narula, said, “This is a sustainable infrastructure Fund that specialises in carbon mitigating infrastructure investments.

“The Fund, whose investors include ordinary Nigerians via their pension fund administrators, is committed to investing in sustainable infrastructure businesses that align with the global energy transition, move towards cleaner energy sources, and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper