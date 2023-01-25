Buhari Has Performed Better Than Obasanjo, Says BMO





The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has advised former President Olusegun Obasanjo to admit that President Muhammadu Buhari has done what he failed to do as the country’s helmsman.

BMO said the current administration had performed credibly in diversifying the nation’s economy.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said that the former president needs to be reminded that he did not build a resilient economy when he had the opportunity to do so.

The statement reads in part: “Now, he claims Buhari ‘does not understand the economy’ and we wonder how someone who could not use the oil boom that Nigeria enjoyed under his administration to build a more structured economy than what we had throughout the PDP years. This is so hypocritical.

“This is the same man who presided over an 8 per cent decline in economic growth from 15 per cent in 2002 to 7.35 per cent in 2003 and 6.59 per cent by the time he handed over in 2007.

“Conversely, it was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper