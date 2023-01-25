I Will Secure, Unite Nigeria Again, Says Atiku





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised to unite Nigeria despite the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disunited it.

He stated this yesterday in Asaba during the presidential campaign rally, assuring that PDP will secure the country to make it habitable.

While saying he was not in Delta State to campaign, but to show gratitude, Atiku said he would never betray the interest nor disappoint Deltans since the residents have never failed him.

“For that reason, l took Okowa as my running mate. Therefore, you should show Okowa commitment because of your future. Since 1999, it has been a PDP state, so you have no reason to support another party. Since 1999, Delta has been a PDP state. You have no reason to support another party,” he said.

On the state of economy, he promised foreign investments in the state. “There will be no problem about exchange rate. My five-point agenda is known to you. One is education….





Source: Leadership Newspaper