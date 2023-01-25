NASENI’s Equipment Devt Institute For Commissioning Feb 4





Barring last-minute change of plans, President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure’s (NASENI) newly built Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (AMEDI) in Lafia, on February 4, 2023.

Executive vice chairman/Chief executive of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, said arrangements have been concluded for the commissioning of the edifice by the President, who will visit Lafia on February 4 for the flag-off of the APC presidential campaign in the State.

Haruna disclosed this on Wednesday at the Government House Lafia after meeting with Governor Abdullahi Sule. He said the Institute targets 10 million jobs for unemployed Nigerian youths.

“The civil work is completed, what we are trying to round up now is the installation of machines and equipment, so the site is ready, even today you can commission it.

“Operation of the institute is going to commence immediately after the commissioning, but we are not going…





Source: Leadership Newspaper