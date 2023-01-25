Nigerian Students In Europe Congratulate First Delegate To Int’l Youth Summit





The Nigerian students in Europe have congratulated their National President, Bashiru Saidu Muhammad, for his nomination as the first Nigerian to be appointed official delegate to the International Youth to Youth Summit.

The 8th International Youth to Youth Summit, with the theme: “Youth Building Sustaining Peace” will take place between April 9 and 12, 2023, in Prague, Czech Republic.

“We are happy that, for the first time, our own has been appointed to represent us at the Youth to Youth Summit in Prague,” they said.

It is the first time that a Nigerian, and by extension, an indigene of Sokoto State, will be appointed as the International Official Delegate of the Youth to Youth Summit.

The Youth to Youth Summit is dedicated to build and sustain peace among the youth around the world.

As a delegate, Bashiru Saidu Muhammad will have the opportunity to represent the values of culture, its impact on peace, and sustainable development initiatives.





Source: Leadership Newspaper