PoS Cash Swap: Emefiele Has Shown He’s Interested In Upliftment Of The Poor – ACJHR





A civil society organisation, African Center for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), has described the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as a man who has shown his heart is with the upliftment of the poor, with the Point of Sale (PoS) cash swap initiative.

Recall the CBN launched the Cash Swap Programme on January 23, 2023, as a means to reach out to the grassroots residents that have limited access to financial services, to enable them to bring in their old Naira notes before the January 31 deadline.

The CBN’s decision to launch the cash swap programme comes amid the commercial banks’ failure to make the new Naira notes available despite threats of sanctions.

The group in a statement by its strategic communication consultant, Comrade Abubakar Isa, said with this latest initiative, Emefiele can be deemed to be a monetary policy ‘god’, who has shown that his heart is with the upliftment of the poor.

Comrade Isa said the cash swap programme was a master…





Source: Leadership Newspaper