Tinubu Vows To End Frustration Of Nigerian Youths





In Umuahia, the Abia State capital, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to end every form of frustration that Nigerian youths go through.

He made the promise yesterday at the flag-off of the party’s presidential and governorship campaigns.

Tinubu, who focused his message to the country’s youths, alluded to the long closure of universities due to incessant strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“I promise you today, your frustrations will be over. None of you will spend eight years for a four-year course,” he assured youths.

The Jagaban of Borgu land further promised to give priority attention to education, adding that he would restore confidence in the education system.

Tinubu arrived at the Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri at exactly 1.55 pm and was received by the governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma and the APC governorship candidate for Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike and other party…





Source: Leadership Newspaper