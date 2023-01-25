US Slams Visa Ban On Nigerians Who ‘Undermined’ Democracy





The United States government has announced visa restriction on Nigerians who “undermined” the country’s democracy, stressing that the ban was not targeted at the Nigerian people or the government but specific individuals.

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the sanctioned individuals, whose names were not mentioned, will not be eligible for US visas.

The US top diplomat noted that some family members of those barred from the US may also be refused a visa to the United States.

“We are committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world. Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election.

“Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be found ineligible for visas to the United States under a policy to restrict visas of those believed to be…





Source: Leadership Newspaper