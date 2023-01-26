52 Northern Groups Allege Plot To Scuttle 2023 Polls





Coalition of 52 Northern Groups, (CNG), has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by some powerful elements to scuttle the February 25 presidential election following the upsurge in the frequency of attacks on public facilities, the lingering fuel crisis and the controversy trailing the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), among others.

The national spokesman of the CNG, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez, made the disclosure at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the coalition had credible intelligence that there was a plan to create a chaotic atmosphere in the country before, during and after the 2023 elections.

Abdul-Azeez said, “CNG notes particularly, the ratification and vigorous pursuit of a regime of harsh unrealistic economic and financial policies less than a month to the election, inflicting pains on the electorates and heating up the political atmosphere.

“Another hard proof of potential threat to a peaceful transition through an acceptable…





Source: Leadership Newspaper