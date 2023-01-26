AfDB Tips Senegal, Mozambique Ahead Of Nigeria In Gas Investment





The African Development Bank(AfDB) has seen countries like Senegal and Mozambique growing their economies ahead of Nigeria in 2023 following revenue from gas investments.

AfDB said, buoyed by revenues and investment related to large natural gas projects, Mozambique and Senegal will rank among Africa’s fastest growing economies.

Senegal is projected to see its economy grow 10.2 per cent in 2023 with Mozambique expanding 8 per cent next year.

However the Banks says Africa’s two biggest economies, Nigeria and South Africa will remain a drag on continental growth however, with projections of 3.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively for this year.

Those growth rates are slightly higher than International Monetary Fund forecasts. Average inflation, meanwhile, which last year hit 13.8 per cent the highest rate in more than a decade will ease to 8.8 per cent by 2024.

But the AfDB cautioned that Africa’s expected economic improvement remains fragile.

Source: Leadership Newspaper