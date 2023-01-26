Buhari In Katsina, Says History Will Be Kind To Him





President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Kastina State said he believed history will be kind to his administration, going by the situation inherited on security and economy, and the difference that has been made.

President Buhari, who inspected and commissioned developmental projects in health, education, and road infrastructure, extoled the Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, for silently growing the State, with effective management of resources.

“I have done my best, and I hope history will be kind to me,’’ he reiterated at a lunch, after the commissioning of Kofar Kaura Underpass, Kofar Kwaya Underpass, Kofar Kaura Water Works, Katsina State Internal Revenue House, Muhammadu Buhari Meteorological Institute by the Ministry of Aviation, Darma Rice Mill in Batagarwa LGA and Katsina State General Hospital.

The President, who is on a two-day official visit to the State, also inspected ongoing work on the first flyover in Katsina, which has reached 90 per cent completion in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper