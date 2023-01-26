JUST-IN: Explosion Kills 27 In Nasarawa 





No fewer than 27 persons have been killed after an explosion on Tuesday night at a border community located in Doma local government area of Nasarawa State.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ramhan Nansel, made the disclosure in Lafia, the State capital on Wednesday.

He narrated that the sad incident occured in the Rukubi community of Doma LGA on Tuesday.

He, however, said the state police command was working in collaboration with sister security agencies and the state government to unravel the circumstances that led to the bombing, and arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He said, “It is unfortunate that such a thing happened. Twenty-seven of the herdsmen were killed after a bomb exploded in Doma LGA. The police and other security agencies are working round the clock to understand what led to the attack and track down those involved in the act.”

Meanwhile, the State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has reacted to the sad incident, which led to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper