LG Electronics Gets Award For Top Innovation At CES

In a statement, the company said making a triumphant return at this year’s CES®, LG Electronics took home its most awards ever compared to previous years – with more than 220 recognitions honouring top innovations across its home appliance and home entertainment categories.

‘‘Among the top honours received by LG at CES 2023 was the coveted, Engadget Best of CES Award in the Best Home Theater Tech category for its groundbreaking LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3) – the world’s first wireless OLED TV with Zero Connect technology.

‘‘With 2023 marking the 10th anniversary of LG’s revolutionary OLED TV, the global leader in OLED technology continued its dominance at CES, taking home the industry’s top awards and honours for its latest OLED TV lineup including the aforementioned LG OLED M3 and LG OLED evo G3 and C3….





Source: Leadership Newspaper