N22.7trn Request: Nigeria Risks Additional N1.8trn Debt As Senate Ignores President Muhammadu Buhari





The Senate yesterday failed to pass the much-talked about N22.7 trillion Ways and Means Restructuring request forwarded to it by President Muhammadu Buhari in December, 2022 and proceeded on recess until after the conduct of the presidential and the National Assembly elections.

The failure of the Senate to pass the N22.7 trillion Ways and Means Restructuring request by President Buhari had put Nigeria at the risk of incurring additional N1.8 trillion debt as warned by the President three weeks ago when he assented to the N21.83 trillion 2023 budget.

In jettisoning the request, consideration for it was neither listed on the Order Paper used for plenary on Wednesday nor mentioned by the Senate leader who is the Chairman of the special committee set up for that purpose.

On Tuesday last week, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, declared that the Senate was ready to approve the request, provided required details of the spending were made available by the Finance Minister , Zainab Ahmed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper