Naira Redesign, Fuel Scarcity Targeted At Me – Tinubu





Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday cried out that the current fuel scarcity experienced nationwide and the redesigning of the Naira introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were targeted against his presidential quest.

He, however, said those obstacles will not stop his march to victory or scuttle the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Tinubu spoke in Abeokuta during his campaign rally held at the popular M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The APC presidential flag bearer declared that the prevailing fuel scarcity was a sabotage and a deliberate attempt by mischief-makers at causing disaffection among the citizenry towards the APC.

He, however, urged Nigerians not to allow the fuel scarcity to dampen their spirits against exercising their civil responsibility, particularly voting for his party to victory in the elections.

Alleging conspiracy and mischief among…





Source: Leadership Newspaper