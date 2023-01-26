NUPRC Rallies Stakeholders, Investors For Gas Flare Elimination





The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has organised a Bidders’ Conference/Investors Forum for stakeholders in the sector, to fast track implementation of the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP).

NUPRC Chief executive, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, who made this known in a statement in Abuja, said the conference would offer stakeholders and investors in the country’s upstream petroleum sector the opportunity to seek clarifications on the programme.

The forum billed for Feb. 2, 2023 in Abuja would hold barely a month after a similar conference in Lagos on Jan. 16, for interested stakeholders and investors in the proposed mini bid round for deep offshore oil fields.

Komolafe said participants in the forum would include qualified applicants, financiers, technology providers, equipment manufacturers, service providers, funders, and other interested entities.

He said it would also facilitate engagements of qualified applicants with technology…





Source: Leadership Newspaper