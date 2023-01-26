President Muhammadu Buhari Commissions TETFund Projects At NDA, KASU, Others





President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) sponsored annual intervention, merged projects and zonal intervention projects at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), the Airforce Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna Polytechnic and Kaduna State University (KASU).

Represented by the chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Wammakko, he noted that, the projects at NDA gulped over N685 million, AFIT over N604 million, KASU over N491 million, and Kaduna Polytechnic over N450 million for the 2020/2021 annual intervention and merged projects.

The projects which were executed and commissioned at NDA included a Computer Based Test hall (CBT Hall), Faculty of Management and Military Science buildings.

While at AFIT, department of Cyber Security, Students Hostel of the 2020 Zonal Intervention, and Students Hostel of the 2021 Zonal Intervention were commissioned.

At Kaduna Polytechnic newly constructed Department of Railway Engineering,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper