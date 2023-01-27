19-yr-old Nigerian Goalkeeper, Kelachukwu, Joins Romanian Club





A 19-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper, Joseph Kelachukwu, has signed a one year contract with CSM Unirea Alba Lulia FC of Romania.

Kelachukwu joined the Romanian side from Ejike Ugboaja FC of Abuja, a non-league side, where he was the number one choice goalkeeper

Speaking to journalists on the deal, Kelachukwu expressed joy that he was taking his football career to a professional level abroad from where he hope to come back one day to render his service to the nation.

He promised to represent Nigeria well in his foreign club while appreciating the management of CSM Unirea Alba Lulia for finding him worthy to play for the club and also thanked the management of Ejike Ugboaja FC for giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent.

“I am ready to give my best to my new club as I prepare to join my teammates on Saturday over there in Romania,” Kelachukwu said.

In his reaction, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ejike Ugboaja FC, Christopher Ejike Ugboaja, said the Kelachukwu…





Source: Leadership Newspaper