After Supreme Court Victory, Akpabio Rejigs Campaign Structure





Smarting from the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed him as the APC candidate in the race for Ikot Ekpene senatorial district (Akwa Ibom North-West) seat, former governor Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State has revived his campaign structure across the 10 local government areas.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, who took his campaign tour to Ini council yesterday, urged the people to cast their votes for the APC at the presidential, senatorial and other elections for quality development.

He also assured the people of the local government of his determination to deliver greater services with their support and votes in next month’s national elections.

“Next month’s election is a national one. We must use our votes to return Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as our president, me as your senator and other National Assembly candidates on 25th February. The logo of our party is the broom. I am now in the broom party because the umbrella had long been torn.

“As governor,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper