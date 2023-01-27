BREAKING: Tribunal Declares Oyetola Winner Of Osun Guber Poll





Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the State capital, has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adegboyega Oyetola, the duly elected governor of Osun State in the July 16 governorship election.

The Tribunal in a split judgment of two to one on Friday, ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should withdraw the Certificate of Return (CoR) issued to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke and issue same to Oyetola

The majority judgement which was read by the chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Tertse Kume, held that Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666 in the exercise.

Source: Leadership Newspaper