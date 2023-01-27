Count Me Out Of Your Fight With Buhari, Atiku Tells Tinubu





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has told his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to count him out of his feud with President Muhammadu Buhari, which resulted in open condemnation of Mr President’s monetary policy on redesigned Naira notes.

Tinubu had during his campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday, accused the Buhari administration of using the raging fuel scarcity and recently-introduced naira notes and cash handling policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to block his chances at the 2023 general elections.

Atiku, who spoke through the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation on Thursday, said it was pathetic that Tinubu was turning around to blame PDP for his woes less than 24 hours after he stood on the public stage at his presidential campaign rally to accuse the Buhari administration of sabotage.

Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper