Forgery Allegation: Gombe Govt Hails Court Ruling In Inuwa’s Favour





Gombe State government has reacted to the Federal High Court judgement on Tuesday that dismissed the forgery allegation by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Muhammed Jibrin Barde against Governor Inuwa Yahaya and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Binta Nyako struck out the case for want of competence.

The special adviser on strategy and information management to Governor Inuwa, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara in a release issued yesterday said that the case filed by the PDP and Barde could be likened to an orphan who is in desperate need for survival.

“We have not bothered ourselves about the case in the first place because it lacked focus, merit and moral standing and we refused to be distracted by it in any way.

“For a person as Barde who did not participate in a primary election and who lacks any political base whatsoever to be instituting this kind of case defies all logic,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper