JUST-IN: Nasarawa Gov Loses 36-yr-old Son





Hassan Sule, son of Nasarawa State governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, has died, aged 36.

According to a terse statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Addra, Hassan died on Thursday.

“His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State on behalf of his family announces the sudden demise of his son Hassan A. A Sule whose sad event occurred Thursday 26th January 2023.

“Hassan died at the age of 36.

“The late Hassan will be laid to rest in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area today Friday at 10am,” Addra stated.





Source: Leadership Newspaper