Make New Naira Notes Available To Nigerians, PCC Tells CBN  





The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to up its game in making the new naira notes available to Nigerians.

The PCC federal commissioner representing Ekiti State, Hon. Kayode Bamisile, who made the call, said the outrage trailing the distribution showed that the people are finding it difficult to access the new currencies.

Bamisile saidt the distribution was lopsided and not being fully implemented in Ekiti going by the barrage of complaints that had been received and verified by the commission.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday , in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on the activities of the commission. The PCC boss also praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for intensifying efforts to ensure intending voters collect their PVCs ahead of forthcoming general elections.

“The commission has been monitoring the process closely in the state, since the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele gave…





Source: Leadership Newspaper