Nigerian Young Professionals Back Emefiele Over Naira Redesign, Seek End To ‘Harassment’





The Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF), the body of young professionals across Nigeria made up of frontline entrepreneurs and business leaders in different sectors of the economy, have thrown its weight behind the embattled Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over what the group described as unnecessary harassment and attempt to force him to extend the currency swap deadline or reverse the policy.

The group said the policy of the CBN, in spite of a few setbacks, was timely and should be allowed to succeed.

The young professionals described the barrage of attacks by the various politically-motivated interest groups, political parties, politicians, and others as an undue distraction that will serve only personal interests against the intended national interest as envisaged by the CBN under Emefiele.

It warned that any attempt to further harass or cause further obstruction to the CBN policy will be greeted with serious repercussions from the citizens who…





