Okorie Mourns Abia PDP Guber Candidate Ikonne





The founding national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has expressed adness over the death of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Abia State, Professor Uchenna Ikonne, in Abuja on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, Okorie said that Ikonne was an illustrious son of Abia State, a renowned Professor of Optometry, former Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, a remarkable administrator and quintessential politician, adding that his death is a monumental loss to the people of Abia he served in various capacities and desired to govern.

The statement reads in part, “Words alone cannot adequately convey the sense of loss l felt over his departure at a time his wise counsel and contribution to the development of Abia State and sustainable democracy in Nigeria is needed.

“My thoughts and prayers are with members of his family, the Government and people of Abia State,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper