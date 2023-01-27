Osinbajo, Sultan, Others Brainstorm On Transforming NIPSS Into World-class Think-Tank





After the recent inauguration of an Endowment Fund’s Board of Trustees for the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Thursday, declared that the task for NIPSS “is to determine how it will affect human history beginning with our nation.”

At a meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the need to reposition NIPSS, recalibrate its visibility and attract significant financial backing from the private sector and other non-public sector sources, were emphasised.

According to a statement by Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande, the consensus was that the time had come for the National Institute to take its place as a foremost institute along the lines of notable globally ranked think-tanks.

According to the Vice President, “one of the reasons why a think-tank is effective is because it is a place where people think and develop ideas because ideas make the difference. This is why countries that have made progress…





Source: Leadership Newspaper