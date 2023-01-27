Police Testify Against Doctor Accused Of Defiling Wife’s Niece  





An investigative police officer (IPO) Inspector Abe Leonard ohas testified in the ongoing trial of a 57-year-old medical director, Dr Olufemi Olaleye, who is accused of defiling his wife’s niece, before Lagos State Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja.

Leonard, who is the sixth prosecution witness in the matter, told the trial judge, Justice Ramon Oshodi that the survivor allegedly indicted the defendant in her extrajudicial statement to the police.

Olaleye, who is the founder of Optimal Care Centre was arraigned before the court on an alleged two-count charge of defilement and sexual penetration against a minor.

The defendant allegedly committed the offences between February 2020 and November 2021 on Layi Ogunbambi Close, Maryland, Lagos.

Olaleye was also accused of sexually assaulting the survivor by penetrating her mouth with his penis.

The alleged offences, according to the state, contravened Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper