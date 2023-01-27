Senate Orders Police To Investigate NSCDC Deputy Commandant’s Disappearance





Senate yesterday asked the inspector general of police (IGP) Alkali Baba to investigate the mysterious disappearance of the deputy commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Raymond Gaadi.

Gaadi was meant to assume office at the Bayelsa State Command but upon arrival, went missing.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the NSCDC authority has displayed little or no concern over the matter since the incident happened on 29th October, 2022.

The resolution of the upper chamber follows a motion by Senator Emmanuel Orker -Jev who raised the alarm on the disappearance of Raymond Gaadi, a deputy commandant who was posted from Enugu to Bayelsa State to resume but have not been heard of.

The lawmaker said the deputy commandant had raised the alarm that the officer he was meant to take over from was not only resisting handover, but was threatening him.

He added that two days after the deputy commandant raised the alarm over the threat to his life, he went missing.

Source: Leadership Newspaper