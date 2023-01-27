Tribunal Verdict: Ex-Gov Oyetola Reacts, Says It’s Victory For Osun





Immediate-past Governor of Osun State and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the July 16 governorship election, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described his victory at the State Election Petition Tribunal as well-deserved.

He also appealed to the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to resort to self-help, but instead allow the judicial process to run its full course.

Addressing journalists shortly after the Tribunal ruling on Friday at his Iragbiji country home in Boripe local government area of the State, Oyetola said: “the Tribunal judgement today on our petition ushers in a new dawn of a renewed hope and recovery for Osun State.

“For me, I see it as a no victor and no vanquished situation for our party members, but rather a collective victory for the entire people of Osun State, party and Nigeria’s democracy.

“I am happy that the Tribunal has been able to lay to rest the controversy over the real winner of the July 16 Osun Governorship election.

“The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper