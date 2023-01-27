We’ll Develop Mineral Resources To Boost Economy , Says Makinde





Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said his administration will develop the abundant mineral resources in the state to boost its economy.

To achieve this, the governor announced that his administration would construct Ogbooro to Agbonle, if re- elected for a second term.

The governor stated this while campaigning at Ogboro and Agbonle areas of Saki East Local Government where he also met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the First Baptist Church, Ago Amodu, the League of Imams, at the Central Mosque, behind Maternity Centre, Ago Amodu.

He urged the religious leaders to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates in National Assembly, state Assembly and governorship elections.

According to the governor, he was seeking re-election so as to consolidate the gains of the past 44 months.

While speaking at the Central Market Roundabout Ogbooro, Oke Agoro, Sepeteri and Oje Owode the previous day Governor Makinde said his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper