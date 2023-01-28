Cities Worth Visiting In Africa





MARRAKESH, MOROCCO

Morocco’s fourth-largest city, Marrakesh is a mesmerizing place to visit filled with ancient architecture and modern culture. In the western part of the country, Marrakesh is home to a vibrant medieval walled medina, which dates back to the Berber Empire.

CAIRO, EGYPT

Right on the banks of the Nile River, Cairo is a chaotic and bustling city that is also the largest in Egypt. It’s dubbed the “city that never sleeps” – there is always something going on in this sprawling metropolis, where ancient culture meets modern skyscrapers.

STONE TOWN, ZANZIBAR

Stone Town is no major metropolis; it is an old Swahili coastal trading town, but it is one of the most intriguing destinations in Africa. Located on the beautiful island of Zanzibar off the Tanzanian coast in the Indian Ocean, Stone Town is the heart and soul of the island. The town dates back more than 200 years and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA

Johannesburg, or Jo’burg as the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper