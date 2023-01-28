Edo: Ovia Constituents To Punish ‘Retrogressive Politicians’ In 2023 Elections – Idahosa





The member representing Ovia federal constituency of Edo State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the National Assembly, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has said that the decision Ovia people have taken was such that those that placed the area on the path of retrogression and underdevelopment would no longer be entrusted with public offices.

He added the electorate in his constituency were so conscientised and ready to punish those who had underdeveloped the constituency, with their votes in the February 25, 2023 general elections.

Idahosa stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Benin City, Edo State capital, on his intention to seek a second term as a member of the House of Representatives.

The lawmaker, who noted that the decision to seek reelection lies squarely with his constituents, however, said that there was no comparison between the Ovia federal constituency he met and the Ovia of now.

Idahosa stated that before now, there was a huge…





Source: Leadership Newspaper