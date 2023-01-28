Ekiti: PDP Pardons 2 Out Of 7 Suspended Fayose’s Loyalists





The National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lifted the suspension slammed on two out of the seven party members in Ekiti State, namely; Prince Funso Ayeni (Ekiti North Senatorial Candidate) and Otunba Ajayi Babatunde Samuel (Ekiti North II Federal Constituency Candidate).

PDP said it lifted the suspension on the duo after they apologised for their conduct, affirmed loyalty to the party and renewed commitment towards the party’s success at all levels in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, when they appeared before a Disciplinary Committee.

Recall that the PDP had last week suspended seven candidates of the party gunning for federal legislative seats in Ekiti State over alleged anti-party activities. They included Ayeni; Samuel; Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central); Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II federal constituency); Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central federal constituency); Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I federal constituency), and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper