JUST-IN: Again, INEC Extends PVC Collection Deadline To Feb 5





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced a further extension of the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by one week.

Accordingly, the new deadline is now February 5, 2023.

A statement by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Saturday in Abuja, said having reviewed reports from all the States of the Federation, the Commission was encouraged by the progress made so far as more Nigerians troop out daily to collect their PVCs.

Arising from reports from the various States and discussions with Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC), Okoye said the Commission has decided to further extend PVC collection in all its Local Government Area Offices nationwide by an additional one week.

“The ongoing collection of PVCs nationwide will therefore continue and end on 5th February 2023.

“This is the second time the Commission is extending PVC collection nationwide and this will…





Source: Leadership Newspaper