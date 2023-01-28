Labour Threatens Strike Over Non-payment Of Check-off Dues, Cooperative Deductions





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council in Oyo State have issued a five – day ultimatum to embark on strike over non-payment of five months check-off dues and cooperative deductions by the state government.

The organised labour said if the state government failed to fulfill its promises to pay, the workers would not have any option than to embark on strike.

Arising from a meeting in Ibadan, the executive members of the unions who lamented the pitiable conditions of Nigerian workers in the face of excruciating poverty, general insecurity and increasing cost of price of petrol, urged the Federal Government to revert to the N169 per litre and make the product available.

They also appealed to the state government not to penalize any worker who reports late for work under the prevailing condition.

Comrade Balogun Babatunde, (TUC Secretary) Comrade Aribatise Adebayo (NLC Secretary) and Comrade Ibrahim Olayiwola, (JNC Secretary), the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper