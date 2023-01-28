Matawalle Using Anti-Thuggery C’ttee To Unleash Mayhem In Zamfara, PDP Candidate Raises Alarm





The Zamfara State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dauda Lawal, has accused the State’s governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, of using an illegal outfit, Anti-thuggery Committee, to unleash mayhem, especially targeting members and supporters of the opposition party un the State.

A statement issued on Saturday in Gusau, the State capital, by the Dauda Lawal Media Office, alleged that the anti-thuggery outfit was moving around with dangerous weapons, scouting for PDP members and supporters to attack.

Lawal futher alleged that the Zamfara Anti-thuggery Committee chairman, Bello Bakyasuwa, had last Friday led a team of fully armed anti-thuggery committee members and launched a targeted attack on the PDP supporters at the Gusau central motor park.

The statement reads in part: “The Anti-thuggery squad has attacked our supporters at Gusau central park on Friday resulting in the death of one Aminu Bala Gusau, while others who sustained bullet wounds are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper