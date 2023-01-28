Osinbajo Pays Condolence Visit To Nasarawa Gov Over Son’s Death





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has commiserated with Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, over the death of his 36-year-old son, Hassan, who died on Thursday night.

Prof. Osinbajo expressed his condolence when he visited Governor Sule in Gudi town, Nasarawa State. He was received by Governor Sule and the Governors of Kebbi and Borno States: Senator Atiku Bagudu and Prof. Babagana Zulum.

According to a statement by the media aide of the vice president, Laolu Akande, the Emir of Lafia was also at the condolence event at the palace of the Sarkin Gudi, Alhaji Sule Bawa, alongside other traditional rulers.

“This is a very tragic and sad day indeed for me, as I am sure it is for all of you here in Nasarawa. I want to say to my brother, the governor, and to members of the family as well as your Royal Highness and all those who are here to condole with him, that we pray the Almighty God will comfort him and members of the family. We pray that God who gives and takes will have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper