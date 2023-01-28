‘PDP Is Using Distractions To Beg The Question Of Corruption Allegations’





It has been almost four months since the campaign for the 2023 polls commenced. As a member of the APC presidential campaign council, how would you rate the campaign?

So far, it has been very good. It is easy to sell a candidate that has a good past. With the development that Tinubu brought to Lagos, selling him has not been a problem for us. And we have been comparing ourselves with other candidates from other political parties. And most of our campaigns have shown what we are going to do. So in terms of general assessment of how far we have done, it has been very good. We’re getting more and more acceptability; we have been able to clear some of the grey areas that people had concerns about. If you look at how we have gone through the number of states we have campaigned, you would see the acceptability we have.

One of the major issues against your candidate is his personality, his businesses and his growing up. How sure are you that it is not going to be an issue during the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper