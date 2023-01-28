Police Confirm 1 Killed As Hoodlums Clash In Bauchi





The Bauchi State Police Command has said that a clash between two warring groups of notorious thugs locally known as Sara-Suka at Wunti market of Bauchi metropolis, has claimed the life of one Musa Shadow last week Saturday.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the two warring groups of Bashir Bakaji of Nassarawa/Bakin Kura and Musa Shadow were engaged in a verbal exchanges before it degenerated to violent attacks.

Confirming the incident in a statement issued in Bauchi on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, said it was Bashir Bakaji group that mobilised 10 of his boys armed with dangerous weapons and attacked Musa Shadow Jaja at Wunti market of Bauchi metropolis.

“On 21st January 2023 intelligence at the Command disposal reveals that one Ahmad Bashir “m” A.K.A Bakaji of Nassarawa ward Bauchi criminally conspired and mobilized ten (10) of his thugs (Sara-suka) members armed with dangerous weapons all of Nassarawa ward Bauchi and Bakin Kura…





Source: Leadership Newspaper