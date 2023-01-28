Polls: Filmmaker Calls Out Actresses For Not Supporting Funke Akindele





Filmmaker, Austin Faani, the spouse of popular Nollywood actress Chacha Eke-Fanni has called out Nollywood actresses for not supporting their colleague Funke Akindele at the forthcoming elections.

The Jenifa Diary star, Akindele is currently vying for the position of the deputy governor of Lagos State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Faani went a step further to state his trust that the actress will deliver on her mandate should she be win the seat to the second in command to the state.

Faani said, “Funke Akindele’s colleague are not campaigning fir her especially the female celebrities. Could it be envy or what? We can post her film but not her political ambition. Arnold Schwarzenegger was once the governor of California. Y’all think she is not capable? I trust that she will do better than all the previous deputy governors of Lagos put together. Vote my colleague. Vote PDP, vote Jandor and Funke.





Source: Leadership Newspaper