Rishi’s Rear Seatbelt Comeuppance





I love the United Kingdom. This love dates back to sometime in 2001 when I first set my feet on the British soil. Since 2001, the UK has become my regular travel destination. At a point I became a regular customer at the British Airways office in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. I was always among the first to knock on their door during their regular seasonal promo when tickets could cost you as low as sixty thousand Naira or less especially during festivities such as Valentine, Easter, Sallah, and Christmas celebrations.

All these awoof has since become extinct. Today you either cough out huge money that could run to hundreds of thousands of Naira or you consider astral travel option or astral projection. Yet my love for the United Kingdom grew even stronger especially when there was a change in leadership. Since the smooth change that brought in Rishi Sunik as Prime Minister, my love and admiration has grown. Now I am at a loss as to who I love most; the United Kingdom or…





Source: Leadership Newspaper