Troops Arrest 2 Gunrunners, Recover 6 AK-47 Rifles In Katsina





The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops of Operation Forest Sanity deployed at Danali in Danmusa local government area of Katsina State, on Friday, January 27, 2023 while on patrol, arrested two gunrunners in a Golf vehicle at Yahaya village near Maidabino.

A statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, said the suspects on interrogation, claimed they were in search of their missing brother.

He said the troops initially recovered one Golf vehicle, three Tecno mobile phones, three ATM cards, one NIN card, one driver’s licence, transaction receipt and the sum of N64,650 only from them.

Major Gen. Danmadami added that following further search on the vehicle, the troops recovered six AK-47 rifles and 27 AK-47 magazines, which were hidden in the vehicle.

He stated that the suspects have been taken into custody for investigation.





Source: Leadership Newspaper