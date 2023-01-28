VP Interacts With NIPSS Leadership, Tasks Them To Affect Human History





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday at the Presidential Villa stated that the task for the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) is to determine how it would affect human history beginning with Nigeria.

Osinbajo, who highlighted the need to reposition NIPSS, recalibrate its visibility and attract significant financial backing from the private sector and other non-public sector sources, said, “one of the reasons why a think-tank is effective is because it is a place where people think and develop ideas because ideas make the difference. This is why countries that have made progress continue to seek ways not just in developing their own think-tanks, but in looking for other think-tanks they can collaborate with because there is so much happening around the world and a lot of collaboration is necessary.”

“One of the critical things for us in NIPSS is to first of all realise that the most important part of our work in the coming years would be really…





Source: Leadership Newspaper