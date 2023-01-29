Akeredolu Makes Public Appearance At Jegede’s Mum’s Burial Days After Ill-health Report





Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Saturday, joined other eminent personalities to bid Mama Caroline Olutola Jegede farewell.

The late Caroline Jegede, mother of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in the State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, died at the age of 96.

Governor Akeredolu and other dignitaries including a former Governor of the State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, attended the funeral service held at The Cathedral of St David, Ijomu, Akure, the State capital.

LEADERSHIP reports that this was first time Governor Akeredolu will appear in public since after the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Akure about two weeks ago and since after the report about his ill-health.

Members of the State Executive Council (SEC) led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, also attended the funeral service.

Governor Akeredolu described late Mama Jegede as a woman of substance who lived a fulfilled life.

Source: Leadership Newspaper