Korede Bello Unveil Visuals For “Available”





Korede Bello releases captivating new visuals for his latest single “Available” — a catchy, feel-good song that has been a major hit since its release in October 2022.

Produced by Abdulqudus Omobolaji Ajenifuja, popularly known as Smyley and directed by the award-winning Dammy Twitch, the exciting visuals, with equally enthralling choreography, is a showcase of swag and charisma, rich enough as entertainment for Korede Bello’s fans, far and wide.

Speaking on the meaning of the lyrics of his hit tune, Korede says: “Available is a feel-good song that focuses mainly on having maximum fun”. I’ve learned that living your life to the fullest is a thing that should be taken seriously as you gravitate towards that one person you find attractive”.

Following his debut into the music industry in 2014, Korede Bello has delighted his fans with hit songs like Romantic, Godwin, and Do Like That – which went on to win him a Gold certification in the U.S – and held fans raptured…





Source: Leadership Newspaper